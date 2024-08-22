Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $59.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

PLAY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

