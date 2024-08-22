David Drutz Sells 16,011 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

