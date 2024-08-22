David Drutz Sells 16,011 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Altimmune Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altimmune
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.