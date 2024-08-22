David Golub Buys 20,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

