David P. Rosenbaum Sells 20,507 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,507 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $123,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $74,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.