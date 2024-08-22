DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.