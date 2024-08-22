Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 13,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 176,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

