Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Davis Select International ETF worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DINT opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

