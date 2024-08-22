DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in DaVita by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

