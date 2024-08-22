Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Senior Officer Warren Matzelle Sells 372,500 Shares

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Warren Matzelle sold 372,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$29,800.00.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 6.3 %

CVE:DB traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.19.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.