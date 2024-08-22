Deere & Company Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.41 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

