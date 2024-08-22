Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 115,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 407,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.96.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.39 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

