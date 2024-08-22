Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

DELL stock opened at $111.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

