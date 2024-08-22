Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.39).

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

