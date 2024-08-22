Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,494 ($32.41) to GBX 2,700 ($35.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Derwent London Trading Up 1.4 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,326 ($30.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,172.26. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,766 ($22.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,452 ($31.86).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.12) per share, with a total value of £34,770 ($45,179.31). Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.