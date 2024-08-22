Desjardins Boosts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.65

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.72.
In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
