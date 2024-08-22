Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $4.14. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 125,419 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $138.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $101,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

