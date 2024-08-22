Devon Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

