Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.
DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
Diageo Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. Diageo has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Diageo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
