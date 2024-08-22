DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 20.9% Higher

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) were up 20.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 417,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 87,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded DIAGNOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
