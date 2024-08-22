DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 2.7%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 144,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 91,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of DIAGNOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
DIAGNOS Trading Down 9.6 %
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
