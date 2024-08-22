Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

