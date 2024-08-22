DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

