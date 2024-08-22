Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

