DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 158417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.