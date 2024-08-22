DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 158417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
