Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.0 %
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.87. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 25.22 and a 1-year high of 26.59.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile
