Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.0 %

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.87. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 25.22 and a 1-year high of 26.59.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

