Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.72

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 3167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,914,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

