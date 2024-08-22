Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.