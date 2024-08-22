Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $506.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.