Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 20,010 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 3.8 %

DIOD stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.