Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

