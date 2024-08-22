Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Diodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141,610 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.