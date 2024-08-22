Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down to $113.02

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.02, but opened at $110.36. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 209,207 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

