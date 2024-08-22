Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $92.29. Approximately 200,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,396,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.04 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

