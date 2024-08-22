Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRON. Raymond James upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

IRON stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

