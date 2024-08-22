Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 13.4%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 860,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 792,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

