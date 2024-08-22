DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
