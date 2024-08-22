DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 151.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in DocGo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DocGo by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

