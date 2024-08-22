Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Doma worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMA stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

