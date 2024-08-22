Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.50

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
