Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.50

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMPGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.43.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

