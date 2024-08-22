Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

