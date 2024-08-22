Douglas H. Shulman Sells 15,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OMF opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

