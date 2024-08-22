DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 173,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

