DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $13.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.50 to $13.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 34.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 270.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

