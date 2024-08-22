Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

