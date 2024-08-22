DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.2%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DriveWealth Power Saver ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.