DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. DSS shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 5,618 shares changing hands.

DSS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

