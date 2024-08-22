Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 167,315 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04.
NYSE BROS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
