Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 167,315 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

