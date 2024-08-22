Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

