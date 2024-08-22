Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

DY opened at $179.57 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

