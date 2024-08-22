Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.