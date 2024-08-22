Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

