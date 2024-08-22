Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

